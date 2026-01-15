Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iPhone 18 leak reveals display sizes and new camera design

iPhone 18 leak reveals display sizes and new camera design

en
Publication time 15 January 2026 17:40
iPhone 18 leak reveals display sizes and new camera design
Photo: iphoneincanada.ca

With around eight months to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 18 line-up, new leaks are offering an early glimpse of what to expect from the next generation of iPhones. 

9to5Mac reports.

iPhone 18 lineup new leak

According to a well-known source of leaks from the supply chain, Digital Chat Station, Apple is planning to keep display sizes largely unchanged this year:  

  • iPhone 18 – 6.27″ LTPO 120Hz screen with Dynamic Island;
  • iPhone Air 2 – 6.55″ LTPO 120Hz screen with Dynamic Island;
  • iPhone 18 Pro – 6.27″ LTPO 120Hz screen with new under-display area;
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max – 6.86″ ​​LTPO 120Hz screen with new under-display area.

All models are said to support LTPO 120Hz technology, mirroring the display specifications of the current iPhone 17 line-up and signalling no major changes in screen size this cycle.

A more significant update may come in the form of two different front-facing cutout designs. The standard Dynamic Island is expected to remain unchanged on the base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to feature a new under-display cut-out area, suggesting a shift towards a less intrusive camera design.

Exactly what this new cutout will look like remains unclear. Some reports suggest a smaller, refined version of the existing pill-shaped Dynamic Island, while others suggest a simple hole-punch camera design.

Notably, Digital Chat Station avoids directly mentioning the Dynamic Island for the Pro models, hinting that Apple may be preparing a more substantial design change that will be exclusive to its higher-end iPhone 18 options.

