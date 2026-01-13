iPhone 4 is back in style — here's why the 15-year-old smartphone model is still popular

Apple iPhone 4. Photo: Unsplash

The popularity of the iPhone 4 has surged on TikTok. Users like the grainy style of photos taken with its 5-megapixel camera, which is strikingly different from photos taken with modern iPhones, such as the iPhone 17, which have 48-megapixel cameras. However, this appealing "aesthetic of the past" hides limitations, and security is not the only issue.

Forbes writes about this.

What attracts people to the iPhone 4, and what risks should they consider?

The iPhone 4 still looks and feels lightweight, slim, and comfortable in your pocket. The camera doesn't protrude from the body, which accentuates the "slim" design.

Although the screen is only 3.5 inches, the pixel density is impressive, even years later. However, the security of the iPhone 4 leaves little room for error; the risks are well-known and serious. Therefore, the advice is straightforward: don't associate an Apple ID or iCloud with the device, and keep sensitive applications, such as banking apps, as far away as possible.

In fact, it is recommended that the iPhone 4 be used as isolated as possible: in airplane mode and without a SIM card, essentially only as a camera.

However, practical nuances quickly remind you of the model's age. The battery is over 10 years old, so don't expect much battery life. The memory capacity is modest, ranging from 8 to 32 GB for the iPhone 4. However, 5-megapixel photos take up less space. The iPhone 4s has an 8-megapixel camera, so the files are "heavier," but it has configurations with up to 64 GB of storage.

Another notable chapter in the history of the iPhone is antennagate. In the iPhone 4, squeezing the phone in a certain way could significantly impair the connection. The problem is less noticeable if you only use Wi-Fi, but this model generally requires more patience. The iPhone 4S has a redesigned antenna block.

The 30-pin charging port is also inconvenient. What initially seems like an endearing "detail of the era" quickly becomes cumbersome in everyday use, especially compared to Lightning and USB-C ports, which can be connected either way.

While the iPhone 4 was a breakthrough at the time, today, even as a "retro camera," it has significant limitations, some of which become apparent immediately after the initial wave of nostalgia passes.

