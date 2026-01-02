iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 now considered vintage

Phone 11 Pro. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has added the iPhone 11 Pro to the list of "vintage" devices, meaning official repair services will gradually become unavailable. The Apple Watch Series 5 and a few other models were added to the list as well.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Advertisement

What does "vintage" status mean, and how does it affect repairs?

Apple maintains a separate list of products with vintage and obsolete statuses. This list explains which devices the company can and cannot repair or provide parts for. A product is assigned the vintage status when more than five years have passed since it was discontinued. A product is designated as "obsolete" seven years after it is taken off the market.

Practically speaking, "vintage" (obsolete) devices are no longer eligible for official servicing, while "vintage" (vintage) devices may still be repaired. However, being added to the "vintage" list means repair options will become more limited in the coming years.

Apple's new "vintage" list includes the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) with an Intel processor, iPad Air 3 with a cellular module, and iPhone 8 Plus (128 GB).

The iPhone 11 Pro stands out because it continues to receive the latest iOS updates. It is also the oldest iPhone model that can work with iOS 16.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro owners can contact Apple regarding repairs. However, the vintage status means it will become obsolete in approximately two years. After that, official service and repair for the model will no longer be available.

Read more: