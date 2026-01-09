The first iPhone turned 19 years old: how Apple changed the market in 2007

iPhone from the first generation. Photo: YouTube video clip

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco. At the time, the device redefined what a mobile phone could be and set the direction for the entire market.

What the first iPhone looked like

The original iPhone featured a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels and a single 2-megapixel camera. It ran iOS 1, formerly known as iPhone OS. For its time, its specifications were impressive: 4 to 16 GB of internal memory and 128 MB of RAM.

Holding the very first Apple iPhone. Photo: GrantMeStrength/Flickr

The two key changes were the addition of a touchscreen and the removal of the physical keyboard. These changes made the controls simpler and clearer, bringing the smartphone format closer to the average user.

The initial version of the system was as minimalist as possible and included only a phone, text messaging, a Safari browser, a calendar, an iPod player, a camera, and a calculator. The App Store did not exist at the time and was introduced with iOS 2 in 2008. Customization options were also limited, and functions we're accustomed to today, such as copy and paste, were added much later.

Despite its simplicity, this formed the basis for future generations of iOS, emphasizing the interface and convenience.

What makes the current iPhone different

The iPhone 17 is now the flagship model in the standard line. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (ProMotion), a feature previously exclusive to the Pro series.

The current Apple iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Unsplash

The A19 chip is responsible for performance. In terms of cameras, Apple relies on a 48-megapixel dual fusion system and an updated front camera with Center Stage technology. The basic storage configuration starts at 256 GB.

The current version of the iPhone operating system is iOS 16. It has received a design update and "intelligent" capabilities built around Apple Intelligence, which focuses on privacy.

From this point on, the difference between the original iPhone and modern models is not just hardware-related. The smartphone has evolved from a device for making calls and playing music to a universal tool for everyday tasks, work, and creativity — precisely the market direction launched by the 2007 iPhone.

