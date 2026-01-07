Samsung expected to supply Apple’s first 200MP iPhone camera

Photo: wccftech.com/

Apple’s iPhone camera lineup could be in line for its biggest megapixel upgrade yet, though not for several more years. A new report suggests that Apple is planning to introduce a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone in 2028.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

Why Apple is waiting until 2028 for a 200MP iPhone

Speculation about a 200MP iPhone camera first surfaced last spring, when the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claimed Apple was developing such a sensor, without providing a timeline. At present, Apple equips all rear cameras on the iPhone with 48MP sensors, following its earlier transition from 12MP on the main camera. No further increases have been announced for upcoming models.

New insight comes from a Morgan Stanley investor note cited by AppleInsider, which states that Apple’s first 200MP camera is expected to debut with the 2028 iPhone lineup. According to the report, the sensor would be supplied by Samsung, highlighting the ongoing supplier relationship between the two companies despite their rivalry in the smartphone market.

While Apple is expected to continue refining camera features in the iPhone 18 series and its 2027 models, the report suggests the megapixel count is likely to remain unchanged until 2028. If accurate, the move would represent one of the most significant camera hardware upgrades in the iPhone’s history.

Read more: