Why iOS 26.4 could be Apple’s biggest Siri update ever

Photo: Digital Trends

Apple is preparing to roll out its long-awaited artificial intelligence upgrades for Siri later this year, marking the assistant’s most significant transformation in over a decade. After multiple delays, the revamped Siri is now expected to arrive with iOS 26.4.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

New AI Siri is coming with major new capabilities

According to earlier reporting by Bloomberg, iOS 26.4 has been identified as the update that will introduce the new AI-powered Siri, a timeline that has also been supported by code references found in iOS 26. While iOS 26.3 is currently in beta, Apple’s release history suggests that the x.4 update typically launches in March. Previous versions — including iOS 18.4, 17.4, and 16.4 — were all released in early to late March, making a late-March debut for iOS 26.4 the most likely scenario.

That timing could still shift depending on when Apple releases the first beta of iOS 26.4. In past years, beta testing has begun anywhere from late January to mid-February, influencing whether the final release lands earlier or later in March. If Apple follows a similar schedule, users could see the upgraded Siri as early as early March — or closer to the end of the month if testing begins later.

The update will replace Siri’s aging architecture with a system built on large language models, enabling more natural conversations and advanced assistance similar to tools like ChatGPT and Gemini. The new foundation is expected to unlock features Apple previously delayed, including hands-free app control through App Intents, deeper personal context awareness, and the ability to understand what’s happening on a user’s screen.

With expectations high after years of anticipation, Apple is betting that this long-overdue overhaul will finally deliver the smarter Siri users have been waiting for.

Read more: