First hands-on images of the iPhone Fold surface

iPhone Fold. Photo: Weibo

The first photos of a folding smartphone have been posted online. An Ice Universe insider calls it the iPhone Fold. The photos show the device folded and unfolded in user's hands. However, it is unclear whether this is a full-fledged prototype or just a mockup of a future model.

This is stated in a post on Weibo.

An early look at the iPhone Fold's design and form factor

When unfolded, the smartphone resembles an iPad in form factor. According to preliminary reports, Apple has solved one of the main problems with folding displays — the noticeable crease on the screen.

Foldable iPhone Fold in hand. Photo: Weibo

The device is estimated to be about 9 mm thick when folded, which is nearly the same thickness as the iPhone 17 Pro Max at 8.75 mm. When unfolded, however, the body is expected to be much thinner, at around 4.5 mm.

The internal display is expected to measure 7.8 inches (ca. 20 cm) diagonally, while the external display is expected to measure 5.5 inches (ca. 14 cm). The smartphone is rumored to have four cameras: two front-facing cameras (one for each screen) and a main module with two sensors. The estimated price of the iPhone Fold is between two and two-and-a-half thousand dollars.

Ice Universe has made a number of accurate predictions in the smartphone industry. For instance, they were among the first to discuss waterfall screens, the notch on the iPhone X, the design changes to the iPhone 14, and the use of a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. The insider receives data from sources in the research and development departments of the South Korean tech giant.

