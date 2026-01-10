AirPlay on iPhone may pose a security threat — here's how to turn it off

iPhone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

The AirPlay function on iPhones can be a security vulnerability if the smartphone is set to automatically connect to other devices. Digital security experts warn that hackers can access personal data, banking information, and photos in this mode.

What is the risk, and how can it be eliminated?

The problem is not with AirPlay itself, but rather that it can attempt to connect to devices without the owner's participation. Any active wireless connection that works "in the background" without your control increases the risk of an attack.

Kevin Tackett, the founder of the consulting company Secure Ideas, draws attention to the excessive "communicability" of smartphones. When this function is left on unnecessarily, it creates an additional access point for hackers. He recommends turning it off or switching to manual confirmation mode if AirPlay is not in constant use.

Dave Chronister, CEO of Parameter Security, describes a possible attack scenario in which a hacker creates a fake device that masquerades as a legitimate AirPlay signal. If an iPhone is set to automatic connection, it may attempt to connect to the fake device without prompting the user. Then, the hacker can exploit a vulnerability in the system, transmit malicious code, and gain access to files, messages, and apps without the owner's confirmation.

Experts emphasize that artificial intelligence simplifies such manipulations, making the habit of controlling wireless connections part of basic digital hygiene.

To reduce the risk, it is recommended that AirPlay be switched from automatic to manual mode. To do so, open Settings > General > AirPlay and Continuity > Automatic AirPlay and change the setting from Automatic to Never or Ask. The "Ask" option allows you to confirm each connection, which significantly reduces the likelihood of an unnoticed hack.

