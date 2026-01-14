iPhone 17e rumors point to February launch and key upgrades

iPhone 17. Photo: Jacob Krol/Future

Apple may be preparing to refresh its more affordable iPhone lineup as soon as next month, with new reports suggesting the iPhone 17e could debut in February.

9to5mac reports on five biggest upgrades coming to apple's budget model.

Key upgrades to iPhone 17e

If the rumors are accurate, the iPhone 17e will bring several notable upgrades while maintaining its position as a lower-cost option in Apple's smartphone portfolio.

One of the key improvements is expected to be the new A19 chip, which will replace the A18 found in the current model. Built on TSMCєs third-generation 3nm process (N3P), the A19 chip is estimated to deliver 5–10% faster CPU performance. The iPhone 17e is also rumored to have thinner bezels around its 6.1-inch display, which would bring its design closer to the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. However, premium features like ProMotion and an always-on display are not expected.

Design changes could extend beyond the screen. Several reports indicate that the iPhone 17e may finally adopt the Dynamic Island, replacing the traditional notch still used on the iPhone 16e. If confirmed, this would effectively mark the end of the notch across Apple's entire iPhone range. The front-facing camera may also be upgraded with Center Stage support, which allows for automatic framing and easier switching between portrait and landscape selfies.

Another potential addition is MagSafe support, which would enable faster wireless charging at up to 15W and compatibility with accessories, such as magnetic wallets and battery packs. Currently, the iPhone 16e is limited to standard Qi charging at 7.5W.

The iPhone 17e is expected to have a starting price of $599. While it's unclear whether Apple will include 256 GB of base storage, doing so would align it with the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup and significantly boost the model's value.

