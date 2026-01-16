Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Users chose the best iPhone to buy in 2026

Users chose the best iPhone to buy in 2026

Publication time 18 January 2026 23:24
The best iPhone in 2026 — chosen by users
Apple iPhone 12 mini. Photо: Unsplash

Users gave the highest satisfaction ratings to an iPhone model that is almost six years old. In a recent ranking, the second-generation iPhone SE was also among the favorites.

This information comes from an AnTuTu study.

Which iPhone is the most popular among users?

Among smartphones alone, the iPhone 12 mini took first place with a score of 95.73%.

iPhone satisfaction rating
The ranking of the best iOS devices as of December 2025. Photo: AnTuTu

When it was first released in 2020, the model was met with restraint due to its compact design and consequently small battery. Over time, however, the iPhone 12 mini gained popularity, especially among fans of small smartphones.

The second iPhone on the list is the iPhone SE (2020), which has a 95% approval rating. Despite being objectively outdated, users continue to use and highly value this model as an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem.

The newest smartphone in the collection is the iPhone 17 Max, which ranks ninth with 93.6% positive reviews. The iPad Air 4 is the overall leader among Apple devices in this ranking. Several iPad models, including different generations of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, also made the top ten.

Read more:

Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
