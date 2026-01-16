Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple's Foldable iPhone — details start to emerge

Apple's Foldable iPhone — details start to emerge

en
Publication time 16 January 2026 17:30
Foldable iPhone specs, launch plans revealed in analyst note
Photo: jabko.ua

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone is coming into sharper focus, as new analyst notes outline its expected features and the company's broader 2026 strategy. Despite forecasts of a slowdown in the global smartphone market, Apple appears poised to increase its device shipments and expand its market share.

9to5Mac reports.

iPhone Fold expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID

In a new investor note, analyst Jeff Pu reiterated that the upcoming iPhone Fold will rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID, a move seen as a practical solution for a foldable form factor.

Pu also shared early hardware expectations:

  • Display: 7.8″, Sub 5.3″
  • Processor: A20 Pro, N2, WMCM
  • DRAM: LPD5 12GB
  • Front camera: 18MP (Folded), 18MP (Unfolded)
  • Rear Camera: 48MP 6P    48MP 7P, 48MP 6P
  • Face ID: None (Touch ID)
  • Casing: Titanium + Aluminium
  • BB: Apple C2

Pu argues that Apple is well positioned to counter a projected 4% decline in global smartphone shipments in 2026, driven largely by rising memory costs and weak demand in the low-to-mid Android segment.

While the broader market may shrink, Apple is forecast to ship 250 million iPhones in 2026, up 2% year over year. That growth would raise Apple's global smartphone market share to 21%, continuing an upward trend from previous years.

Read more:

Apple smartphone features iPhone Fold
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
