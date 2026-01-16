Foldable iPhone specs, launch plans revealed in analyst note

Photo: jabko.ua

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone is coming into sharper focus, as new analyst notes outline its expected features and the company's broader 2026 strategy. Despite forecasts of a slowdown in the global smartphone market, Apple appears poised to increase its device shipments and expand its market share.

iPhone Fold expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID

In a new investor note, analyst Jeff Pu reiterated that the upcoming iPhone Fold will rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID, a move seen as a practical solution for a foldable form factor.

Pu also shared early hardware expectations:

Display: 7.8″, Sub 5.3″

7.8″, Sub 5.3″ Processor: A20 Pro, N2, WMCM

A20 Pro, N2, WMCM DRAM: LPD5 12GB

LPD5 12GB Front camera: 18MP (Folded), 18MP (Unfolded)

18MP (Folded), 18MP (Unfolded) Rear Camera: 48MP 6P 48MP 7P, 48MP 6P

48MP 6P 48MP 7P, 48MP 6P Face ID: None (Touch ID)

None (Touch ID) Casing: Titanium + Aluminium

Titanium + Aluminium BB: Apple C2

Pu argues that Apple is well positioned to counter a projected 4% decline in global smartphone shipments in 2026, driven largely by rising memory costs and weak demand in the low-to-mid Android segment.

While the broader market may shrink, Apple is forecast to ship 250 million iPhones in 2026, up 2% year over year. That growth would raise Apple's global smartphone market share to 21%, continuing an upward trend from previous years.

