Apple introduces second-generation AirTag with extended precision finding

Apple has unveiled a second-generation AirTag, and while it may look identical to its predecessor, the update brings meaningful improvements to Apple's tracking ecosystem.

Apple's AirTag gets a major tracking boost

The most significant upgrade is expanded Precision Finding. Apple says the feature now works from up to 50% farther away, making it possible to locate lost items "across the park, not just in the next room." Users are guided using a combination of haptic feedback, audio cues, and on-screen directions.

For the first time, Precision Finding also works directly on Apple Watch. Owners of Apple Watch Series 9 and newer, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later models, can locate AirTags using just their smartwatch, without needing to pull out an iPhone.

The new AirTag also ties into Apple's evolving Find My ecosystem, including the Share Item Location feature introduced with iOS 18.2. This allows users to securely share the location of lost items—such as luggage—with participating airlines: Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Turkish Airlines, United, and Virgin Atlantic already support it.

Apple says the system is end-to-end encrypted and includes built-in protections against unwanted tracking, while Android users continue to receive alerts if an AirTag is moving with them. Setup requires iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or watchOS 26.2.1, underscoring that the latest AirTag is as much a software upgrade as it is a hardware one.

The new AirTag goes on sale at the same price—$29 for a single tracker or $99 for a four-pack—with shipments expected to begin later this week.

