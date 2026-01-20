Phone 18 Pro rumored to get new display tech and Face ID upgrade

Photo: MacRumors

Apple's next flagship iPhone could bring notable changes to its display and front-facing design, according to a new report that sheds light on what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. While improved efficiency and under-display sensors are said to be on the way, one major question remains unanswered: the future of the Dynamic Island.

Apple's biggest iPhone design question for 2026

According to South Korea's ETNews, Apple plans to equip the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with a new generation of Samsung display technology known as LTPO+. The upgraded low-temperature polycrystalline oxide coating is expected to be more power-efficient than current panels, potentially delivering better battery life.

The report also reiterates that Apple intends to move Face ID's infrared sensors beneath the display using new under-display IR technology, a shift that has been echoed by several other sources.

What remains unclear is how Apple will redesign the front of the device once these changes are in place. The report suggests that the front-facing camera could be relocated to the upper-left corner of the display, raising questions about whether the Dynamic Island will remain part of the interface at all. With Face ID hidden under the screen and the camera moved, Apple's current approach to the pill-shaped cutout may no longer be necessary.

Speculation continues over whether Apple will retain a modified version of the Dynamic Island. A since-deleted social media rumor claimed the feature would stay, but in a smaller form, while a new video from leaker Jon Prosser showed a mockup of a shortened Dynamic Island positioned in the upper-left corner. However, it remains unclear whether that design reflects insider information or educated guesswork, leaving the final look of the iPhone 18 Pro an open question.

