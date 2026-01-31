Apple credits surging iPhone demand for record earnings

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple has reported its strongest quarterly earnings to date, exceeding Wall Street expectations as demand for the iPhone surged. Alongside the results, the company revealed a major milestone: it now has 2.5 billion active devices in use worldwide, underscoring the growing scale of its ecosystem.

Apple reaches 2.5 billion active devices

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the figure includes iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products currently in active use, up from 2.35 billion devices reported in January last year. The number is closely monitored by analysts because it reflects the size of Apple's installed base, which directly supports growth in services, software, and recurring revenue.

The latest data suggests Apple added approximately 150 million active devices over the past year—matching the increase recorded the year before. That steady expansion highlights the company’s ability to attract new users while retaining existing ones across its product lineup.

Cook described iPhone demand during the quarter as "simply staggering," reinforcing the device’s central role in Apple's performance. However, the company's broader strategy extends beyond its flagship product, focusing on encouraging iPhone users to adopt complementary devices such as the Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods.

Looking ahead, Apple is preparing one of its most ambitious product cycles yet, with more than 20 new products expected to launch over the coming months. If successful, the lineup could further expand the company's active device base and set the stage for another record-breaking year.

