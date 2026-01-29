Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Apple paid $851 million in privacy and antitrust fines in 2025

Apple paid $851 million in privacy and antitrust fines in 2025

en
Publication time 29 January 2026 18:27
Apple fined again over privacy and App Store power
Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Apple was fined a total of $851 million in 2025 for privacy and antitrust violations across multiple jurisdictions, according to publicly available data compiled by privacy-focused company Proton.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

Apple's 2025 fines

Proton's updated annual Tech Fines Tracker shows that Apple was penalized four times last year:

  • $3.2 million in South Korea for using illegally obtained data without user consent;
  • $162 million in France for privacy law violations;
  • $571 million by the European Union for breaching Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules governing app stores; and
  • $115 million in Italy for abusing its dominant position in the App Store.

Two of the cases involved antitrust violations, while the other two centered on privacy breaches.

Despite the headline figures, Proton argues the fines are negligible relative to Apple's financial power. Based on the company's free cash flow, it would take Apple just three days, three hours, and 28 minutes to pay off all four penalties.

By comparison, Google was fined $4.2 billion in 2025, Amazon $2.5 billion, and Meta $228 million, bringing total fines against major tech firms to $7.8 billion—an amount equivalent to less than a month of combined revenue for the companies involved.

"Clearly, fines are not working. Big Tech is simply treating them as a cost of doing business, something expected and baked into company budgets," said Romain Digneaux, Proton's public policy manager.

Read more:

Apple fine safety privacy
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information