Main Technology Apple iOS 26.3 Beta — here's what's new

Apple iOS 26.3 Beta — here's what's new

en
Publication time 29 January 2026 00:53
iOS 26.3 Beta major updates: all the new features you need to know
Photo: jabko.ua

Apple this week released the third beta of iOS 26.3 for iPhone users, bringing several updates focused on interoperability, privacy, and support for third-party devices.

9to5Mac reports.

Android trasnfer

The headline feature of iOS 26.3 is the new transfer to Android system, developed in collaboration with Google. iPhone users can now wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and even their phone numbers to a new Android device simply by placing the two devices next to each other.

Apple notes that sensitive data, including Health information, locked notes, and paired Bluetooth devices, will not be transferred, though both companies plan to expand the types of data supported during beta testing.

New privacy tool

OS 26.3 also adds a new privacy toggle called "Limit Precise Location," which restricts cellular networks from pinpointing a user's exact address. This feature is initially available in select countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and Thailand, and is compatible with newer iPhones and iPads running iOS 26.3 or later.

Forward notifications

For European users, the beta introduces "Notification Forwarding," allowing iPhone notifications to appear on third-party smartwatches or wearable devices, alongside features like proximity pairing for accessories, new NFC capabilities, and high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections. Apple says these updates comply with the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), enabling developers to create more interoperable connected devices.

New Wallpaper Menu

iOS 26.3 also brings minor refinements to the Wallpapers menu, separating Weather and Astronomy into distinct categories and adding new live Weather wallpapers. As always, the Weather wallpapers display the current weather conditions in your location. The Astronomy wallpapers show the current position of Earth or the solar system in space.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
