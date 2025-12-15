Tarot horoscope for December 15, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot card reading. Photo: freepik.com

Today, December 15, Mars enters Capricorn, pushing us to view life more soberly and practically. The Tarot cards warn: some zodiac signs will feel a surge of strength, clarity in matters, and a desire to act, while others will realize that it is time to pause and look at their own decisions from a new perspective.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, reports what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords (reversed)

Today you should be honest with yourself and not give in to doubts. The card of the day advises not to devalue your own path — difficulties confirm that you are moving in the right direction.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

December 15 brings inner harmony and joy from simple things. The Sun says that it is your daily habits that determine success and emotional balance.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Tarot speaks of renewal and the return of hope after a difficult period. This day will help you see light where there was previously only exhaustion.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Today anxious thoughts or inner fears may intensify. The card of the day advises not to withdraw into yourself — a conversation with a loved one will help.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card: Temperance (reversed)

December 15 will show where balance is disrupted in your life. Today it is worth reducing excess and restoring a sense of inner calm.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Monday will bring a reason to be proud of yourself and the stage you have completed. Four of Wands reminds you: you are confidently moving toward your goal, and that already makes you a winner.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands (reversed)

You are afraid of doing something wrong, but the real danger is doing nothing. The card of the day says that now you need to trust yourself and act with the knowledge you already have.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

December 15 favors quick decisions and decisive steps. Your sharp intuition will point out the right moment when you need to act without delay.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Tarot points to tension in relationships or a conflict situation. Therefore, this day is better used to restore dialogue rather than fight for being right.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

After a period of inner fluctuations, you will finally restore emotional balance. Today the card of the day advises you not to rush, as restraint now works in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

For you, Monday will be a moment when it is important not to promise, but to act: care shown through concrete actions will say much more than words. Six of Swords suggests leaving emotional noise behind and moving toward harmony.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune speaks of an unexpected turn of events. This day may bring an opportunity you did not even suspect.

