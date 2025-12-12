Which zodiac signs will fall in love in 2026 — Tarot forecast

Tarot card reading. Photo: Pinterest

The new year 2026 will be filled with positive energy that will help many people achieve their goals and attract what they desire into their lives. And for some zodiac signs, this will be the period when they finally get a chance for a fateful meeting that will bring sincere and great love into their lives.

Novyny.LIVE, citing WeMystic, tells which zodiac signs the Tarot cards predict true love for in 2026.

Zodiac signs that will fall madly in love in 2026

Cancer — Tarot card "The Star"

For you, 2026 will be a moment of inner awakening. You will finally let go of fears and trust new feelings. It is your openness and gentleness that will attract the attention of the right person. The most favorable periods for meeting someone will be spring and early summer. This is a time when love comes naturally and easily, when you can build a relationship filled with tenderness and support.

Taurus — Tarot card "Ten of Pentacles"

For you, 2026 is a period of renewal, inner harmony, and returning to yourself. The "Ten of Pentacles" suggests that as early as spring, your natural magnetism will "open up," allowing new people to enter your life, ready to give warmth and attention. It is between March and May that a meeting may occur that will turn into a serious union. You will finally feel that there is someone by your side who understands your needs and values your devotion.

Sagittarius — Tarot card "Ace of Wands"

The year 2026 will awaken passion and a desire for true closeness within you. The Tarot cards predict a chance to fall in love. And it will be sudden, bright, and fearless. The period when you may meet a special person is summer. This is exactly the time when a relationship will begin easily and naturally. You will feel as if you have gained wings and finally understand that true feelings do not take away freedom — they inspire and support.

Pisces — Tarot card "Two of Pentacles"

The new year 2026 is a time when you allow yourself to dream. The "Two of Pentacles" says that the right person will come into your life when you open your heart to the world. A gentle, attentive partner may enter your life, with whom you will feel emotional unity. The peak of changes in the sphere of love is expected in summer: the events of this period will help you leave old patterns behind and allow new love to grow into something greater.

