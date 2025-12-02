The two questions that show your relationship is strong and secure

A couple chatting. Photo: freepik

Partners in healthy, happy relationships should know the answers to two important questions. Your ability to answer these questions says a lot about your connection, communication, and long-term compatibility.

American psychologist Mark Travers wrote about this in a column for Psychology Today.

What are some questions a good partner should know the answers to?

What is most important to my partner right now?

Asking this question will help you understand how close you are. Don't give a general answer that could apply to anyone; name something that is currently important to your partner. As the psychologist points out, however, the answer to this question cannot be the same all the time. It naturally changes depending on life circumstances. It's important for partners to keep track of each other's priorities so they don't lose closeness.

If you can easily answer what is important to your partner, it indicates a healthy union based on trust. If you can't, consider it a sign that you need to work harder on your relationship.

What is my partner's greatest vulnerability?

Everyone has something that hurts them the most. It could be fear, insecurity, traumatic experiences, mental health issues, or triggers. In any case, partners in a healthy relationship are sure to know each other's greatest vulnerabilities. This is a sign of trust and closeness.

As Travers points out, couples who can honestly answer these two questions are truly close. They have most likely already had difficult conversations that ultimately made them stronger. Such relationships have a chance for a happy future.

