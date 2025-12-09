Moon task calendar for January 2026 — what to plan and when, favorable days

Moon task calendar for January. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

January is a month of new intentions, tasks, and the first important steps. And to ensure the beginning of 2026 truly brings success, you can turn to the lunar calendar for guidance. It will show which days are best for bold action, when to focus on finances, when on relationships, and when to rest.

Novyny.LIVE shares the lunar task calendar for January 2026, which will help you "catch" the best dates of the month — the ones that bring success and happiness.

Moon phases in January 2026

The waxing Moon — January 1–2;

— January 1–2; Full Moon in Cancer — January 3 at 5:02 a.m. EST;

— January 3 at 5:02 a.m. EST; The waning Moon — January 4–17;

— January 4–17; New Moon in Capricorn — January 18 at 2:53 p.m. EST;

— January 18 at 2:53 p.m. EST; The waxing Moon — January 19–31;

— January 19–31; Solar eclipse — none;

— none; Lunar eclipse — none.

Different Moon phases. Photo: Unsplash

Lunar calendar for January 2026 — which days are most favorable

The first month of the year will bring many favorable dates, each with its own energetic signature:

January 2 — one of the most favorable days of the month, ideal for starting something new or giving up bad habits;

— one of the most favorable days of the month, ideal for starting something new or giving up bad habits; January 5 — a day of feelings, energy, inspiration, and emotion;

— a day of feelings, energy, inspiration, and emotion; January 8 — perfect for planning and implementing large-scale and ambitious ideas;

— perfect for planning and implementing large-scale and ambitious ideas; January 9 — a very powerful energetic day, one of the best for active steps, defining goals, choosing a profession, career building, or switching jobs;

— a very powerful energetic day, one of the best for active steps, defining goals, choosing a profession, career building, or switching jobs; January 17 — highly favorable and harmonious;

— highly favorable and harmonious; January 20 — a day to begin executing outlined plans;

— a day to begin executing outlined plans; January 28 — a great date for starting new endeavors, especially long-term projects.

Neutral dates: January 4, 13, 14, 16, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29 — energy will be calm; ideal for routine tasks, household matters, and planning.

A young woman holding the Moon in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Unfavorable days in January 2026

The most unfavorable days — difficult for important matters and prone to provoking conflict, aggression, anger, and arguments — are January 3, 12, 18, 21, 23, 30.

Also unfavorable for new beginnings, changes, or travel: January 1, 6, 7, 10, 11, 15, 19, 27, 31.

A young woman holding the Moon in her hands. Photo: Etsy.com

Lunar task calendar for January 2026 — favorable days by sphere

Best days for new beginnings: January 2, 5, 8, 9, 17, 20, 28.

Favorable for budgeting, purchases, financial operations, profit, business, launching new projects, promotions, or changing jobs: January 2, 5, 8, 9, 17, 20, 24, 25, 28.

Best days for trips and travel: January 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 20, 24, 26, 28, 29.

Best days for rest: January 4, 8, 9, 25, 26, 28.

Favorable for household chores: January 4, 8, 9, 17, 20, 22, 28.

Good for creativity, learning, and sports: January 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 17, 25, 28, 29.

Ideal for dates, romantic meetings, and love confessions: January 2, 5, 9, 24, 28.

Best days for weddings: January 5, 9, 24, 28.

Favorable for medical visits and cosmetic procedures: January 2, 5, 8, 9, 28.

