Lunar calendar for December 2025 — favorable and unfavorable days

December is a time when things accelerate and preparations for the holidays become intertwined with the desire to finish everything that has been planned. However, astrologers emphasize that a lunar calendar can help you identify the most favorable days in the first month of winter because lunar rhythms significantly impact our productivity and emotional state. It is therefore worth knowing in advance when to take action and when to slow down, reevaluate plans, and avoid unnecessary risks.

Novyny.LIVE shares with you the lunar to-do calendar for December 2025, which will tell you the favorable and unfavorable days to plan important things and celebrate the holidays in a good mood.

Moon phases in December 2025

The growing moon — December 1 to 4;

— December 1 to 4; Full Moon in Gemini — December 5;

— December 5; The waning moon is from December 6 to 19;

is from December 6 to 19; New moon in Capricorn — December 20;

— December 20; The growing moon — from December 21 to 31;

— from December 21 to 31; No solar eclipse ;

; No lunar eclipse.

How to use the lunar calendar in everyday life

Using a lunar calendar can help you organize your schedule, reduce feelings of chaos, and manage your energy more effectively. While not an absolute rule, it becomes a useful guide, especially during the Christmas Eve period.

When planning your day, you should:

use the periods of the growing Moon for actions, starts, and important steps;

leave the waning Moon for completion, organization, and purification;

not overload yourself on full and new moon days, listen to your yourself;

combine the calendar with life tasks and goals.

This approach helps maintain balance and avoid the usual end-of-year turmoil.

Lunar calendar for December 2025 — which days are the most favorable

Favorable days: December 1, 4, 11, 18, 25, 26, 29.

These are days with stable, mild, and productive energy. Good for:

new ideas;

active actions;

meetings;

negotiations;

traveling;

training or creative initiatives.

During these periods, the emotional background is smoother, intuition is more accurate, and deliberate steps yield tangible results.

When are the unfavorable days in December 2025

Unfavorable days: December 2, 5, 14, 20, 22, 24, 31.

During this time, you should exercise caution and avoid making important decisions. It is not advisable to schedule important appointments, risk your finances, or sign new contracts. There may be delays, misunderstandings, or emotional ups and downs. Focus on routines and tasks that don't require immediate responses.

Lunar to-do calendar for December 2025 — which days are favorable in different areas

The most favorable days for new beginnings are December 4, 10, 18, 21, 29.

Dates that will be favorable for budget planning, purchases, financial transactions, profits, business, starting a new project, promotion, or job change: December 4, 10, 11, 16, 18, 21, 27, 29.

Favorable days for traveling: December 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 21, 27, 30.

Favorable days for creativity and sports: December 4, 7, 10, 11, 19, 21, 25.

Ideal dates for dates, romantic meetings and declarations of love: December 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 25, 26.

Best days to get married: December 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 25, 26.

Favorable days for going to the doctor, cosmetic procedures: December 1, 4, 10, 11, 21, 29.

