Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes December 2025 lunar guide — dates for success, money & planning

December 2025 lunar guide — dates for success, money & planning

en
Publication time 30 November 2025 21:15
Lunar calendar for December 2025 — favorable and unfavorable days
A woman holding the Moon. Photo: Margarita Kareva

December is a time when things accelerate and preparations for the holidays become intertwined with the desire to finish everything that has been planned. However, astrologers emphasize that a lunar calendar can help you identify the most favorable days in the first month of winter because lunar rhythms significantly impact our productivity and emotional state. It is therefore worth knowing in advance when to take action and when to slow down, reevaluate plans, and avoid unnecessary risks.

Novyny.LIVE shares with you the lunar to-do calendar for December 2025, which will tell you the favorable and unfavorable days to plan important things and celebrate the holidays in a good mood.

Advertisement

Moon phases in December 2025

  • The growing moon — December 1 to 4;
  • Full Moon in Gemini December 5;
  • The waning moon is from December 6 to 19;
  • New moon in Capricorn  December 20;
  • The growing moon — from December 21 to 31;
  • No solar eclipse;
  • No lunar eclipse.
December 2025 Moon Calendar: Your Luckiest Days Revealed
Different phases of the Moon. Photo: freepik.com

How to use the lunar calendar in everyday life

Using a lunar calendar can help you organize your schedule, reduce feelings of chaos, and manage your energy more effectively. While not an absolute rule, it becomes a useful guide, especially during the Christmas Eve period.

When planning your day, you should:

  • use the periods of the growing Moon for actions, starts, and important steps;
  • leave the waning Moon for completion, organization, and purification;
  • not overload yourself on full and new moon days, listen to your yourself;
  • combine the calendar with life tasks and goals.

This approach helps maintain balance and avoid the usual end-of-year turmoil.

The Best Money & Success Days in December 2025, According to the Moon
A woman holding an hourglass. Photo: pixabay.com

Lunar calendar for December 2025 — which days are the most favorable

Favorable days: December 1, 4, 11, 18, 25, 26, 29.

These are days with stable, mild, and productive energy. Good for:

  • new ideas;
  • active actions;
  • meetings;
  • negotiations;
  • traveling;
  • training or creative initiatives.

During these periods, the emotional background is smoother, intuition is more accurate, and deliberate steps yield tangible results.

Your December 2025 Moon Guide: When to Act—and When to Wait
A woman holding the moon in her hands. Photo: shutterstock.com

When are the unfavorable days in December 2025

Unfavorable days: December 2, 5, 14, 20, 22, 24, 31.

During this time, you should exercise caution and avoid making important decisions. It is not advisable to schedule important appointments, risk your finances, or sign new contracts. There may be delays, misunderstandings, or emotional ups and downs. Focus on routines and tasks that don't require immediate responses.

Lunar to-do calendar for December 2025 — which days are favorable in different areas

The most favorable days for new beginnings are December 4, 10, 18, 21, 29.

Dates that will be favorable for budget planning, purchases, financial transactions, profits, business, starting a new project, promotion, or job change: December 4, 10, 11, 16, 18, 21, 27, 29.

Favorable days for traveling: December 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 21, 27, 30.

Favorable days for creativity and sports: December 4, 7, 10, 11, 19, 21, 25.

Ideal dates for dates, romantic meetings and declarations of love: December 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 25, 26.

Best days to get married: December 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 25, 26.

Favorable days for going to the doctor, cosmetic procedures: December 1, 4, 10, 11, 21, 29.

Read more forecasts:

Moon december advice finances lunar calendar New Moon Full moon
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information