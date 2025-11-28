Winter horoscope — four zodiac signs entering a rare phase of emotional renewal

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

For some zodiac signs, the winter of 2025/2026 will be a period of deep healing. While some are just trying to pull themselves together, they are on the verge of an internal transformation. This season will provide them with strength, support, and peace, restoring their desire to live and love.

Winter 2025 will help four signs rebuild, regain peace, and rediscover their will to live and love, according to Collective World.

Zodiac signs whose hearts will be reborn from the ashes

Taurus

You may feel like time has stopped, but your heart has actually been working to heal itself for a long time. You're putting all your energy into recovery, even if you don't realize it. You may still be waiting for the story to end or for answers you'll never receive. However, healing sometimes begins when you accept the unknown. You have coped with this painful period much better than you realize. You're already on the right track, and you'll soon feel the inner peace you've been waiting for.

Virgo

Despite the pain, you have chosen to support and care for yourself. You don't run away from your emotions or try to drown them out. In fact, you are strong enough to experience them honestly, analyze them, find meaning in them, and move forward. You talk about your condition, seek support, and don't hide your emotional burden. This kind of openness paves the way for recovery. Even if it hurts again tomorrow, don't be discouraged. The process has already begun, and you are closer to healing than you realize.

Libra

Because your heart is tender and open to love, any disappointment leaves a lasting mark. However, the fact that healing takes longer doesn't mean it won't happen. You just need to be a little more patient and kind to yourself. If you constantly beat yourself up for your slow recovery, you're only delaying the process. Treat yourself the way you would a loved one: with kindness, consideration, and compassion.

Pisces

Even when you feel like healing is impossible, you are actually moving toward it. Even if you take a few steps backward, it won't stop your overall progress. Everyone has days when the pain returns, but that's not a sign of defeat. You are gradually getting used to your new life. Very soon, you will see that you feel much better than before. You're doing a lot of inner work, and you should be proud of yourself.

