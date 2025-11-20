Tarot forecast for December 2025 — four signs enter a transformative phase

Tarot spread. Photo: istockphoto.com

Tarot cards predict incredible twists of fate for the four signs of the zodiac as early as December. The energy of the last month of 2025 brings a chance to finish old chapters, find financial success, let go of what weighs down, and form meaningful connections.

Discover the four signs that Tarot predicts will undergo transformative events at the end of 2025, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Tarot forecast for four zodiac signs for December 2025

Aries — Judgment

For Aries, December will be a month of resounding awakening. "Judgment" refers to the moment of truth when you finally see the whole picture. In financial matters, you may be able to settle old debts or make a decision that will put an end to an exhausting process. In relationships, it will be time for an honest conversation to determine where everyone stands. This month will also be ideal for changing jobs or resuming an important project that has been waiting for a second chance.

Leo — The Wheel of Fortune

The last month of the year will bring unexpected turns of events. The Wheel of Fortune card indicates that good luck will support you at the most crucial moment. You may experience a breakthrough at work, such as a new contract or an opportunity to increase your income. Financial opportunities may appear suddenly, so it's important not to procrastinate. In relationships, this period will bring new acquaintances. If you have been waiting for changes, December will bring them.

Scorpio — The Star

For you, the winter months will be a time of inner healing, inspiration, and breakthroughs. The Star card opens a bright path after a difficult period. You will feel your strength returning and your mental balance finally restored. At work, you will receive support from an important person this month. Financially, a nice bonus or lucrative offer is possible. In relationships, the tarot promises healing and strengthening conversations.

Pisces — The Magician

For you, December will be a time for realizing ideas and actively implementing plans. The Magician is a card of strength, inspiration, and creative breakthroughs. You will finally be able to take control of the situation, speak up, and achieve your long-term goals. At work, opportunities will arise that require courage and quick decisions. In finance, the Tarot card supports initiatives related to development, building competence, and launching projects. In matters of the heart, this month will be a time when your charm and charisma will attract the right people.

Read more:

Career horoscope for all zodiac signs for 2026

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life