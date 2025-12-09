Which zodiac signs will finish 2025 at the peak of success — horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The end of the year is a time of holidays and reflection. While most zodiac signs, after challenging retrograde periods, will experience a month of calm and harmony in December, for four representatives of the zodiac circle it will be a time of opportunity and inner strength. They will find themselves at the height of success.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains which signs may see December become the brightest month.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, this is truly the most favorable period of the year, as the Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus pass through your sign, enhancing your charisma, activity, and inner courage. Now is the ideal time to sum things up, make plans, conduct business negotiations, and sign agreements.

Mars will bring productivity until December 15, Mercury will support communication, and Venus will strengthen your charisma and magnetism until December 25. Pay attention also to the New Moon on December 20, which will become a point of reset and help lay the foundation for 2026.

Capricorn

For you, December is a period of stability, clarity, and inner strength. The Sun enters your sign on December 21, increasing confidence and the desire to pursue major goals. Mars enters your sign on December 15, opening a new two-year cycle of action. This is a time of high energy and career decisions.

Jupiter in the seventh house expands opportunities through partnerships, cooperation, and important connections. If you are looking for a soulmate or want to strengthen your relationship, this period is exceptionally favorable. And the end of the year will become a powerful launch into a new chapter of life.

Cancer

December is a month when you feel confident and calm. Your main support will be Jupiter moving through your first house. This means luck will accompany you in all areas — from work and finances to important personal decisions. Saturn in a harmonious aspect adds stability and strengthens your ability to make mature and wise choices.

After December 15 and 20, Mars and the Sun enter your seventh house of partnerships, directing your attention toward important connections and personal relationships. And when Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, you will feel a surge of romance, support, and warmth. The year will end for you on a positive note, with a sense of stability and love.

Leo

December 2025 for you is not only about luck — it is also about joy, creativity, and the return of your inner light. Jupiter in the twelfth house helps you undergo inner renewal, conclude old cycles, and receive support at the right moment. Until December 20, the Sun illuminates your fifth house of love and inspiration. For single Leos, this is a great time to meet someone special. Mercury from December 11 makes communication easy and pleasant, and Mars until December 15 boosts your desire to enjoy life. Altogether, this creates the perfect atmosphere to finish 2025 with a smile, inspiration, and confidence in the future.

