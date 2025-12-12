Which zodiac signs will get married in 2026? Tarot reading

Tarot spread. Photo: pexels

Soon, we will welcome 2026. We all expect the new year to bring positive changes to our lives. We hope to overcome our problems, achieve our dreams, and reach new heights. However, some of us don't realize that this year will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. According to tarot card readings, three zodiac signs have a high chance of hearing wedding bells this year.

Discover which zodiac signs will have a wedding in 2026 and create a strong family, according to WeMystic.

Pisces — Two of Pentacles

In 2026, you will start acting more confidently, and your dreams will begin to take shape. The presence of Venus in Pisces in February and March will imbue you with special magnetism and charm. You will finally open up to your genuine feelings. All of this will create favorable conditions for making serious decisions about relationships. The lunar eclipse in Pisces in the fall will symbolically end old emotional patterns and allow new ones to begin. Therefore, fall will be the perfect time for conversations about a shared future, proposals, and weddings.

Scorpio — The Star

Scorpios have one of the highest probabilities of getting married. Mars rules your 2026 year, intensifying your determination to act. In the coming year, you will experience a process of renewal and liberation from old attachments. You will have an opportunity to change your views on relationships and love fundamentally. In March and April, Venus in Taurus will bring stability. When Venus moves into Cancer in May and June, you will fully immerse yourself in romance. The most exciting period for you will be in the fall when Venus enters your sign. This time could be a turning point, marked by an official decision to join your lives, a proposal, or wedding planning.

Cancer — The Star

The new year of 2026 will give you the chance to overcome your fears, gain confidence in your abilities, and embrace your future. In the realm of love, you will progress from infatuation and romance to tenderness and serious intentions. In the spring and summer, Venus in Cancer will foster warmer relationships, creating a sense of home and support. This is the foundation on which families are built. Your love will mature into something conscious and based on mutual respect. Fall will be a special time when you exchange vows with your significant other.

