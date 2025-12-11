Early 2026 will make these zodiac signs dive deep into romance, Horoscope predictions

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The beginning of 2026 will bring incredible surprises. During the first few months, the universe will set the stage for romance. You'll want to escape your daily routine and fill your life with vibrant colors. According to astrologers, certain zodiac signs will embark on romantic adventures during this time. For some, this may be a long trip; for others, it may be a short weekend getaway to a meaningful place.

Lifestyle 24 reports that some zodiac signs will experience genuine emotions on romantic journeys at the beginning of 2026.

Zodiac signs that will embark on a romantic journey at the beginning of 2026

Taurus

You will be under the powerful influence of Venus, which will encourage open communication with your significant other. Thanks to this influence, your relationship will reach a new level. In January 2026, you will be surprised with a trip to a place that is special to you both. Astrologers recommend gently hinting at your desires to your partner now.

Leo

For you, 2026 will start off on a very positive note. Romance will be in the air. Harmony and emotional warmth will prevail in your relationships. Your loved one may propose a small adventure, such as a romantic trip, during which you will feel truly alive and in love. Don't miss the chance to make memories that will make you smile.

Aquarius

Astrologers advise you not to wait, but to act now. Plan a romantic trip for January or February 2026. This period is ideal for strengthening your emotional connection with your significant other. A shared romantic adventure allows you to open up to each other in new ways. The most important thing is to travel together. Leave friends and acquaintances behind.

