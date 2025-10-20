Horoscope for October 20, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, October 20, unfolds under the influence of the waning Moon in Libra, helping to find harmony in relationships, feel balance, and restore inner peace even on a Monday. The 30th lunar day is a time for cleansing, summing up, and inner release. Astrologers advise zodiac signs to spend this day calmly, without rush, completing old tasks and forgiving themselves and others.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Monday will be a day of inner reconciliation — with others and with yourself. Astrologers recommend letting go of grudges and not demanding too much from the world; instead, express gratitude for the experiences you have gained.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Today, it is important to put the finishing touches on significant matters. If someone needs your support — give it sincerely, but do not spend energy on those who do not value your time.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day encourages reflection and forgiveness. Focus on clearing your space — a thorough cleaning will help remove old energy.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Astrologers advise not to take on too much — your emotional resources now need care. Spend the day calmly: listen to music, drink tea, and make a list of what you are grateful for in life.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

You will be in the spotlight today, even if you do not seek it. The day favors reconciliation, forgiveness, and warm meetings — do not be afraid to take the first step toward those you have lost touch with.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Monday offers the opportunity to complete an important life stage and draw a symbolic line. Do not try to control everything — trust life, and it will show you what to keep and what to let go.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Your sign today is under a special lunar energy — you will feel lightness and inner peace. Luck awaits you in your affairs. Astrologers recommend avoiding loud gatherings; instead, dedicate the evening to yourself, in quiet and harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

The day will help you cleanse your soul of excess emotions. If something has been troubling you for a long time, now is the time to put a full stop, forgive, and no longer return to the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

You may feel the need for an honest conversation — do not hold back. However, avoid rushing: Monday is suited not for action, but for reflection, analysis, and closing old chapters.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

The day encourages calm and harmony — avoid conflicts or hasty decisions. Try simply living in the moment today without worrying about the future, and you will feel relief.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Mild fatigue or apathy may occur — do not force yourself into activity. The best thing you can do today is allow yourself to rest and complete at least one task you have been postponing.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Monday opens the way for spiritual cleansing. Let go of doubts, release old fears — you are ready for a new stage, but first, you need to lift the burden of the past.

