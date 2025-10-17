Four zodiac signs will confront uncomfortable truths as Mercury enters Scorpio | Horoscope

Horoscope for four signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

From October 6 to 29, Mercury will be in Scorpio. This astrological event launches an era of revelations, suspicions, and truths that can no longer be hidden. According to astrologers, secrets will be revealed. Under the influence of this transit, people will speak more openly, ask uncomfortable questions, and demand honesty.

This will especially affect the four zodiac signs who are destined to hear what they are not ready to know, writes People.

Taurus — the truth about relationships that cannot be ignored

For Taurus, this period will be a time for serious conversations. If you've experienced tension with a loved one for a long time, those emotions will come to the surface now. Someone may confess dissatisfaction, resentment, or even betrayal. Mercury in Scorpio will encourage honest and open dialogue. Although the truth may hurt, it will help you release old grievances. This transit will teach you to let go in order to make room for new, authentic feelings.

Virgo — the truth that you will accidentally speak

This month, Virgos are like magnets for the truth. Your words will carry special weight, and any phrase could become a "verbal truth bomb". You may find yourself saying things you've been feeling for a long time but were afraid to express. This could lead to conflict, but eventually, it will give you relief because you won't have to hide behind politeness or fear of offending others anymore. Astrologers advise you to use this time for inner cleansing.

Capricorn — the truth about friends and trust

For Capricorns, this transit will test their loyalty. You may discover the harsh truth about one of your friends or colleagues and find out who doesn't have your best interests at heart. Although it may be painful, Mercury in Scorpio will help you see people's true motives. This is the time when the universe removes its masks. So, don't be upset if you have to say goodbye to someone — you're getting rid of falseness.

Aquarius — the truth that will affect reputation

For Aquarians, the period from October 6 to 29 may present challenges related to your career or public image. You may overhear discussions about you in the workplace or witness an important disclosure. Mercury in Scorpio reveals hidden schemes, manipulations, and pitfalls, so secrets will be exposed. Astrologers advise you to stay calm and avoid arguments. Ultimately, everything that is revealed will work in your favor.

