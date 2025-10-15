October Tarot forecast — which zodiac signs will face their past and begin anew

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

In October, the universe will reveal who has truly learned their lessons and who is still avoiding responsibility. The tarot cards clearly show that the time has come for the return of energies, and everyone will receive what they once gave. For some zodiac signs, this will be an opportunity to let go of the past and start over, while for others, it will be an opportunity to face their mistakes.

Four zodiac signs will experience a moment of awakening, accountability, and emotional transformation by the end of October 2025, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Scorpio: Tarot card "Judgment"

For Scorpios, October will mark the end of a long life cycle. The Judgment card symbolizes karmic awakening. Everything you've done over the past few months will come back to you a hundredfold. If you have acted with a pure heart, you will be rewarded with reconciliation with loved ones, the return of a lost opportunity, and unexpected relief. However, if you have evaded the truth in the past, this energy will manifest in your life through conflict or financial loss. Don't be afraid to admit your mistakes. Acceptance is the first step to rebirth.

Taurus: Tarot Card "The Devil"

The Devil card indicates that temptations are returning to your life. These temptations aren't just related to money or love; they're also related to your dependence on the past, your fear of change, and your desire to control everything around you. In October, you may feel as if history is repeating itself with the same people, situations, and mistakes. This is your karmic test to see if you can escape the cycle you've been stuck in for a long time. Awareness of your own shadows is power. It is this power that will help you escape the trap.

Gemini: Tarot card "The Tower"

October may start off calmly, but the tarot cards suggest that an unexpected event is inevitable. The Tower card speaks of sudden changes that can destroy your old reality. These changes could take the form of a dismissal, a breakup, or a deep realization that you have not been living your truth. However, there is no need to be afraid — the tarot shows that only that which has not stood the test of time will be destroyed. Don't resist the events; use them as an opportunity.

Pisces: Tarot card "Temperance"

