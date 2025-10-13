Tarot horoscope for October 13–19: money and success await these three zodiac signs

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

According to the tarot cards, three zodiac signs will experience financial fortune during the week of October 13-19. Some will make profitable deals, some will receive unexpected gifts, and some will finally be rewarded for their efforts.

Tarot cards hint at profit, surprises, and long-deserved rewards. See which signs are stepping into a week of prosperity and abundance.

Taurus — Nine of Pentacles

This week, the financial energy is working in your favor. The Nine of Pentacles represents well-deserved prosperity, financial stability, and self-confidence. If you've invested in a project, business, or new venture for a long time, you may see the first fruits of your labor now. You may receive a bonus, a lucrative contract, or a bargain that will save you money in the future. Trust your instincts. Your skills are now your main source of income.

Virgo — the Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles is a card that signifies the beginning of a new financial cycle. From October 13 to 19, Virgos will have an opportunity that could transform their financial situation. This opportunity could be a job offer, a new business venture, or an unexpected windfall. The key is not to dismiss opportunities that seem 'too good to be true.' This time, they are real. Tarot cards show the potential for a steady income, but only if you take the first step and aren't afraid to take risks. This is also a favorable time for signing documents, starting projects, and negotiations — everything will turn out well.

Capricorn — Six of Wands

Capricorns will experience a triumphant week. The Six of Wands symbolizes victory, public recognition, and monetary reward. If you've been working on a challenging project or competing in a contest, you will achieve brilliant results. Success may come through the support of your bosses, new partners, or grateful customers. The tarot cards indicate that all your recent investments are finally starting to pay off.

