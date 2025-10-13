Weekly horoscope predictions: 5 zodiac signs that will thrive from October 13–19

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Some weeks can change your life, and the period from October 13 to 19 is one of those weeks. According to astrologers, five zodiac signs will receive incredible opportunities during this time. Some will find harmony in relationships, while others will experience a breakthrough in their careers.

This week’s horoscope predicts breakthroughs in love, money, and destiny for five zodiac signs ready to step into a new chapter, according to YourTango.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will be the luckiest this week

Libra

From October 13 to 19, a new era will begin in your life. With Venus in your sign, you will experience joy, lightness, inspiration, and personal luck. Interesting opportunities may arise in your professional life, such as new responsibilities or projects that will take you to the next level. However, the stars advise you not to rush or overestimate your abilities. After the Moon moves into Leo, your desire to socialize and shine in the company of friends will increase. When the Moon is in Virgo, make time for silence. Watch your favorite movie, read, and recharge.

Cancer

This week will be a breath of fresh air for you. With Venus in Libra activating your home sector, you'll want to make your home more comfortable, update the space, and add harmony. Now is a great time for home improvements, but don't take on too much. You'll have a chance to reconnect with loved ones and return to activities you once put off. Pay attention to your ideas, which are ripening now. By the end of the week, under the Virgo moon, you'll see the first results of your efforts.

Sagittarius

This week is filled with inspiration and creative energy. With Venus in Libra, your thirst for beauty, art, communication, and new ideas is awakened. If you're an artist, now is the time to expand your horizons. The Moon in Cancer will inspire you, and when it moves into Leo, you'll be able to share your ideas and receive support and attention. The week will culminate with the Moon in Virgo, putting you at the center of the action. Don't avoid this moment; fate is giving you a chance to make yourself heard.

Capricorn

Get ready for a period of increased attention. With Venus in Libra, your words will be softer and your actions more convincing. If you've experienced tension in your relationships lately, now is the time for reconciliation. The important thing is to avoid arguments and gossip. The beginning of the week with the Moon in Cancer will help you establish cooperation. Further movement in Leo and Virgo will support your professional ambitions. You'll have a chance to lay the groundwork for significant accomplishments, so act with a cool head and a warm heart.

Aries

You are entering a period of healing and renewal. With Venus in Libra, the sphere of partnership is activated, giving you a chance to forgive and restore harmony. Instead of arguing, listen and speak sincerely. The Moon in Cancer and Leo will warm your relationships and open your heart to love and new acquaintances. If you have lost faith in your feelings, this week will restore it. You will learn to trust again, and with that, you will regain your sense of lightness and faith in yourself.

Read more:

October warns — which zodiac signs should avoid rushing

This zodiac sign will be on cloud nine this weekend