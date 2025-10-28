Horoscope for October 28, 2025 — what astrologers advise each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, October 28, opens a day of deep reflection and inner transformation. The waxing Moon in Capricorn enhances a sense of duty, responsibility, and the desire to put affairs in order, while the eighth lunar day provides an opportunity to release the old and begin a new chapter. Astrologers advise not to fear change — it will become a bridge to future success.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Tuesday, October 28.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tuesday offers a chance to correct mistakes, but this requires acknowledging them without excessive pride. Don’t waste energy on arguments — better focus it on tasks that need completion.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Astrologers advise not to fear taking risks — today you have the potential to reach a new level in work or personal life. The key is not to look back, even if challenges arise.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day will demand clarity and focus — avoid scattering your attention on minor details. If you organize your thoughts, you will find a solution that has long eluded you.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

You may feel inner tension, but it will serve as a catalyst for change. Do not fear cleansing — both emotional and physical — because relief will follow afterward.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Today, it’s best to avoid impulsive decisions and excessive ambitions. Astrologers say calmness and logic will be your best allies if you want to avoid conflict.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

October 28 brings a sense of control over situations — you will be able to see the results of your efforts. The key is not to criticize yourself over small details, as everything is moving in the right direction.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

The day encourages a review of priorities — perhaps it’s time to let go of what has been holding you back. Don’t be afraid to change your mind or admit that old approaches no longer work.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

This is an ideal day for a reset — physical or mental. Engage in activities that clear your mind: cleaning, a walk, or simply enjoying silence.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The Moon in Capricorn sets you toward practicality, helping you accomplish your plans. Acting with a clear mind today will bring long-awaited results.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Your sign is in its element today — you will feel confidence and stability. Astrologers advise taking advantage of the moment to organize tasks and set new goals.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Avoid excessive emotions — they may disrupt an important conversation or decision. It’s better to observe than speak; your intuition will guide you correctly.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

This day encourages letting go of the past and beginning renewal. If you release old grudges, you will feel lightness and inspiration by evening.

