Horoscope for October 24, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

On October 24, the day carries deep significance and calls for inner choice. The waxing Moon in Sagittarius awakens a desire for harmony, knowledge, and stability, helping to restore faith in oneself and in the future. The fourth lunar day is a time for self-discovery, reflection, and awareness of one’s place in the world. Astrologers emphasize that Friday can be fateful if you are honest with yourself and resist temptations. This day is ideal for learning, deep conversations with loved ones, and restoring inner harmony.

Novyny.LIVE outlines what each zodiac sign can expect this Friday, October 24.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Friday will prompt serious reflection about the future. Astrologers advise not rushing decisions—first listen to your intuition, as it will be your best guide today.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Unexpected conversations may reveal an important truth. If you remain flexible rather than rigid, the day will pass beneficially for you.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

You may feel a surge of energy, but it should be channeled productively. October 24 promises inspiration and new ideas, so avoid wasting time on arguments or idle discussions.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

The day calls for emotional restraint. Astrologers suggest spending more time with family, as the support of loved ones will help dispel doubts and restore calm.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

You may feel the urge to share your knowledge or experience—and this will be well-received. The key is not to impose advice but to offer it gently, which will earn gratitude and respect.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

This day is favorable for learning and self-development. If you have long planned to start a new endeavor or course, now is the time. However, avoid conflicts with colleagues.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

The day may bring an important hint or sign from the Universe. Trust your intuition but do not abandon logic—only balance will lead to the right decision.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

The Moon in Sagittarius will help you release inner tension. You will be able to see a troubling situation from a new perspective and finally find peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Everything today falls in your favor, especially if you are willing to share knowledge and help others. The day is ideal for communication, learning, and creativity.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

The day requires a thoughtful approach to matters. If you are honest with yourself and uphold your principles, you will achieve long-awaited results.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Interesting meetings or conversations may influence your vision of the future. Avoid harsh judgments—this day teaches patience and the ability to listen to others.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

The day is favorable for inner work and restoring energy. Astrologers recommend spending time in peace, with people you trust, as this will help you feel balanced.

