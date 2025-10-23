This zodiac sign will accomplish a key goal by the end of the week — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Sometimes life gives us a chance that can change everything. According to astrologers, one zodiac sign will have such an opportunity by the end of this week. A unique combination of energies is forming in the stars that will help you realize your plans, resolve important matters, and receive well-deserved recognition.

Novyny.LIVE shares which zodiac signs will achieve incredible results by October 26.

Advertisement

Success awaits one sign before the week is over

By the end of the week, Capricorn will be the universe's favorite. Your patience, perseverance, and strategic approach will finally yield long-awaited results. Astrologers note that planetary energy will help resolve an important matter you've been working on for weeks or months. This could mean finishing a work project, getting approval from management, signing a contract, or achieving your goals.

Zodiac sign Capricorn. Photo: freepik.com

If you act boldly and openly and take the initiative, any career or financial issues you have this week will be resolved in your favor. After all, the universe supports those who don't look for easy ways out and are ready to demonstrate their professionalism. Thursday through Saturday are particularly auspicious days, when you are likely to receive news that will turn everything around for the better.

Astrologers advise Capricorns not to postpone important meetings, negotiations, or presentations. If you have any doubts, remember how much you have already accomplished.

Read more:

Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

Zodiac signs that will overcome bad luck by late October