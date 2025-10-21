The luckiest day for every zodiac sign this week (October 20–26)

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The week of October 20-26 will be marked by an important astrological event: the New Moon in Libra. Astrologers say it will create a special energy flow, giving each zodiac sign a time of luck, inspiration, and new opportunities.

See which day this week will bring you the most luck, according to YourTango.

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign

Aries

Luckiest day: Thursday, October 23

This day opens the way for new opportunities that come after a long period of transformation. Astrologers say that your gratitude for the path you've traveled will help you easily accept changes and openly accept new offers.

Taurus

Luckiest day: Tuesday, October 21

The Libra New Moon reminds you of the importance of taking care of yourself. Take time to relax, distance yourself from exhausting situations, and focus on what gives you energy. Self-care will help you realize your dreams and attract success.

Gemini

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

This is the perfect time to realize your professional plans. Neptune retrograde in Pisces awakens opportunities to fulfill old dreams and reward past efforts. Keep moving forward and trust your path.

Cancer.

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

During the Scorpio season, you have the opportunity to deeply explore your desires and the joys of life. Devote time to creativity, personal relationships, and self-development. Planning and reflection will help you achieve harmony and success.

Leo

Happiest day: Wednesday, October 22

During Neptune's retrograde, you can let go of illusions and trust the universe. Use this day to find inner harmony and accept change. Believing in the process and accepting yourself will pave the way for success.

Virgo

Luckiest day: Friday, October 24

Today is a good day for important conversations and making new acquaintances. You may receive offers related to work, finances, or personal relationships. Stay open and honest with yourself, and be ready to accept the gifts fate has in store for you.

Libra

Luckiest day: Tuesday, October 21

The New Moon in your sign opens a new stage in your life. It's a chance to let go of the past, reboot your emotions, and set your intentions for the coming year. Use the Moon's energy to make positive changes and attract what you want.

Scorpio

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

The beginning of your season opens up opportunities for renewal and manifestation of inner strength. Act boldly, recognize your own value, and shape the life you want.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

Neptune retrograde directs attention to household chores and inner recovery. It's important to let go of negative attitudes and focus on your own comfort and harmony.

Capricorn

Luckiest day: Tuesday, October 21

The Libra New Moon opens up new beginnings in the professional sphere. This is the moment when past efforts will finally bear fruit. Recognize your achievements and get ready to be rewarded.

Aquarius

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

The Scorpio season stimulates changes in career and education. Trust your inner voice and be open to new paths and opportunities that will lead to professional and personal success.

Pisces

Luckiest day: Wednesday, October 22

Neptune retrograde activates your dreams and aspirations. Use this day to realize your ideas and creative plans. Your ability to dream and act opens the way to maximum success.

