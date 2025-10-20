Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes New Moon to open path to financial success for one zodiac sign

New Moon to open path to financial success for one zodiac sign

en
Publication time 20 October 2025 14:16
Updated 14:16
New moon on October 21, 2025 — which zodiac sign will see financial success
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Astrologers have already prepared the horoscope for this new moon, which will take place on Tuesday, October 21, in the sign of Libra. This astrological event sends a powerful energy wave that will support new beginnings, harmony, and the making of important decisions. One zodiac sign can also expect a special financial fortune. They will have the opportunity to organize their budget, set goals, earn additional income, or make profitable investments.

Novyny.LIVE shares the astrologers’ forecast on which zodiac sign the new moon will bring real monetary success.

Advertisement

Zodiac sign that will become a magnet for money

This new moon could mark a point of financial breakthrough for Virgo. It activates the second house, which governs money, material resources, and self-esteem. This means that any financial initiatives now have a high potential for success. Virgos will find it easy to discover unconventional ways to increase income and implement business ideas.

Which zodiac signs will the new moon on October 21, 2025, open the way to financial success for?
Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers recommend:

  • Review your budget and expenses

The New Moon in Libra provides an opportunity to see where you can save and optimize your finances.

  • Plan ways to earn extra income

This is a favorable time for side jobs or finding new sources of income, especially those related to partnership projects.

  • Invest wisely

Venus in Libra supports profitable joint investments and financial deals, but it’s important to carefully assess risks and avoid rushing.

Read more:

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life

Four zodiac signs will hear a shocking truth soon — horoscope

October will test the wallet of one zodiac sign

horoscope money Astrology finances zodiac signs New Moon
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information