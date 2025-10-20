New moon on October 21, 2025 — which zodiac sign will see financial success

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Astrologers have already prepared the horoscope for this new moon, which will take place on Tuesday, October 21, in the sign of Libra. This astrological event sends a powerful energy wave that will support new beginnings, harmony, and the making of important decisions. One zodiac sign can also expect a special financial fortune. They will have the opportunity to organize their budget, set goals, earn additional income, or make profitable investments.

Novyny.LIVE shares the astrologers’ forecast on which zodiac sign the new moon will bring real monetary success.

Zodiac sign that will become a magnet for money

This new moon could mark a point of financial breakthrough for Virgo. It activates the second house, which governs money, material resources, and self-esteem. This means that any financial initiatives now have a high potential for success. Virgos will find it easy to discover unconventional ways to increase income and implement business ideas.

Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers recommend:

Review your budget and expenses

The New Moon in Libra provides an opportunity to see where you can save and optimize your finances.

Plan ways to earn extra income

This is a favorable time for side jobs or finding new sources of income, especially those related to partnership projects.

Invest wisely

Venus in Libra supports profitable joint investments and financial deals, but it’s important to carefully assess risks and avoid rushing.

