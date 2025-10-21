New Moon horoscope October 21, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On Tuesday, October 21, we will welcome the New Moon in Libra, bringing a sense of inner renewal to every zodiac sign. This day opens the door to harmony, but only if you are ready to honestly examine your relationships, emotions, and priorities. Listen to your inner voice—today presents an opportunity to positively shape your future.

Novyny.LIVE shares what each zodiac sign can expect this Tuesday, October 21.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Today you may feel tension in relationships that require honesty. The New Moon signals that it is time to speak openly and seek balance in communication.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

This Tuesday is ideal for restoring your inner rhythm. Focus on self-care—even small rituals can bring a sense of stability.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The New Moon activates your mind—ideas will be abundant, but not all deserve attention. Pause to choose the most important and avoid scattering your energy.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Emotions run especially deep today. Allow yourself to feel them fully—this will open the path to inner healing.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

During the New Moon, do not rush—your strength lies in calmness. Show your true self without pretense, and you will receive genuine recognition.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

This day helps you see the value in small things. What seemed insignificant may become the key to professional growth.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

The New Moon in your sign offers a chance to restore balance. Pay attention to where you give too much and learn to set boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Today you will feel that it is time to let go of the past. Releasing old ties opens the path to deeper strength and inner peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The New Moon suggests that growth is hidden in ordinary things. New knowledge or encounters today may unexpectedly shift your worldview.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Your authority today manifests through calm and confidence. Even small decisions made now will bring long-term results.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

The day brings insights—ideas spark like lightning. Do not be afraid to experiment; a new approach can lead to a true breakthrough.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

The New Moon enhances intuition and inspiration. Listen to your feelings—they will guide you to the right people and opportunities.

