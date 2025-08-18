The zodiac signs set for fantastic success this week, August 18–24, 2025

Five zodiac signs will achieve tremendous success this week
From August 18 to 24, the Universe is preparing incredible gifts for five zodiac signs. Favorable stars and planets will create a powerful flow of energy — lifting some to the very top and giving others a chance to start a new chapter in life.
Which zodiac signs can expect success in finance, career, and love this week, August 18–24? Find out in the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.
Zodiac signs that will experience a real breakthrough in the coming week
Virgo
This week will be special for Virgos. Your time begins on August 22, and the new moon on August 24 will bring fresh energy and a desire to act. The stars indicate that now is the perfect moment to boldly start new projects, launch your own venture, or make your presence known to the world. Fate is on your side, and the support of those around you will help bring your plans to life. This is a time when even the boldest ambitions can become reality.
Scorpio
Scorpios will finally feel their doubts fading. Luck will favour travel, work, and personal life. You may receive a lucrative offer, a chance to relocate, or an unexpected encounter that could change the course of events. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon’s conjunction with Venus in Cancer will open new horizons for you. The key is to trust your feelings — your intuition will guide you toward success.
Sagittarius
This week, Sagittarians are destined to take control of their lives. On Thursday, August 21, the Moon and Mercury in Leo will activate events that began at the start of summer. You may feel a pause, but it will help you see the right path. Your energy is focused on making new decisions, and they will bring results. Expect breakthroughs in your affairs, an improvement in your financial situation, and confidence in your abilities. This is the start of a new chapter where you will control your own destiny.
Capricorn
The new week marks a starting point. Capricorns will receive a unique chance to lay the foundation for the future. On Friday, August 22, Virgo season begins, and by August 24, the new moon in the same sign will open the door to important decisions. You will be able to set priorities correctly and determine what true success means for you. Take your time — now is the moment to lay the foundation that will bring stability, financial growth, and recognition.
Pisces
This week will bring inspiration and unexpected support to Pisces. Astrological transits open the path to recognition in creativity, learning, and personal life. You may encounter a new connection that proves to be fateful or get a chance to prove yourself in a matter you have been putting off for a long time. It is important not to be afraid of great opportunities — the Universe is guiding you towards where happiness awaits.
