The zodiac signs set for fantastic success this week, August 18–24, 2025

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

From August 18 to 24, the Universe is preparing incredible gifts for five zodiac signs. Favorable stars and planets will create a powerful flow of energy — lifting some to the very top and giving others a chance to start a new chapter in life.

Which zodiac signs can expect success in finance, career, and love this week, August 18–24? Find out in the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

Zodiac signs that will experience a real breakthrough in the coming week

Virgo

This week will be special for Virgos. Your time begins on August 22, and the new moon on August 24 will bring fresh energy and a desire to act. The stars indicate that now is the perfect moment to boldly start new projects, launch your own venture, or make your presence known to the world. Fate is on your side, and the support of those around you will help bring your plans to life. This is a time when even the boldest ambitions can become reality.

Zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: shutterstock.com