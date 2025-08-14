Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
A destiny-altering meeting awaits this zodiac sign — horoscope

Publication time 14 August 2025 20:55
This zodiac sign is about to meet someone who changes everything
Horoscope for one sign of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Sometimes fate unfolds quietly, and sometimes it arrives unexpectedly and dramatically, altering the course of events from the outset. Astrologers predict that from August 14 to 17, cosmic energies will provide one zodiac sign with an opportunity for a life-changing encounter. This encounter may not just be a new crush or friendship; it could be a meeting that influences your future, opens new doors, and triggers events you never dreamed of. It's as if the stars are creating situations that will put you in the right place at the right time.

Find out which zodiac sign the universe is preparing for a fateful meeting by August 17 with the astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

Who gets a fateful chance meeting?

This week, Libra may make an unexpected but very warm acquaintance. From August 13 to 17, the stars indicate the possibility of meeting someone who will seem like an old friend from the first minutes of conversation. This could happen at work, while traveling, during a visit, or even while waiting in line for coffee — the important thing is not to withdraw into yourself.

A destiny-altering meeting awaits this zodiac sign — libra
Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Don't be surprised if everything initially seems coincidental, only to discover that this meeting has deep meaning. Astrologers advise spending more time with people, participating in interesting events, and not ignoring unexpected offers. Be sincere in your communication, but leave room for intrigue — this will help you preserve the magic of the moment.

Remember: this week, the universe is preparing a chance for you that can change your life, and the way you use it will determine the path ahead.

