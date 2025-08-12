August 12–14 horoscope: this zodiac sign destined for luck and a powerful opportunity

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

From August 12 to 14, the flow of invisible energies will change direction, bringing confidence, clarity of thought, and good luck to one zodiac sign. The universe will offer an opportunity that may seem like a coincidence at first, but it will be the key to significant changes.

Read the Novyny.LIVE astrological forecast to find out which zodiac sign will receive a life-changing gift from the universe.

Who will receive the universe’s special gift in mid-August?

According to astrologers, Leos will experience a special energy wave. For them, the coming days will be a true holiday for the soul. You may receive a long-awaited offer you've dreamed of for years, or find support where you least expect it. The universe seems to be pushing you to take a bold step forward, which will lead to unexpected success.

Astrologers advise Leos to trust your intuition. If your heart tells you that it's worth taking a risk, then take it. In the coming days, it's important to accept the gift from the universe and make the most of it.

