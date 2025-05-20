Japanese apple pie with lemon zest in 5 minutes — a quick recipe

An apple pie. Photo: : gospodynka.com.ua

This Japanese apple pie takes only 5 minutes to prepare. It has a delicate texture, a light lemon sourness, and a vanilla flavor — perfect for when you want homemade pastries without the long preparation time.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Eggs — 3 pcs;

Sugar — 150 g;

Vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp;

Milk — 80 ml;

Vegetable oil — 100 ml;

Flour — 6-7 tbsp;

Baking powder — 1 tsp;

Lemon juice from 1/2 lemon;

Apples — 3 pcs;

Zest from one lemon;

Butter for greasing the mold.

How to prepare

Beat the eggs with the sugar and vanilla sugar until light and fluffy. Add the milk and oil and mix thoroughly.

Making the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sift the flour together with the baking powder and add it to the dough, kneading with a whisk until smooth. Pour in the lemon juice.

Dough and apples. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Peel the apples, cut them into small cubes and mix with the lemon zest. Grease a Ø23 cm baking dish with butter.

Ready-to-eat pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour half the batter, put the apples, cover with the rest of the batter. Bake in a preheated 170 °C oven for 35–40 minutes until golden brown. Let cool and serve. Enjoy!

