French cheese pie with strawberries — a delicate dessert that captivates from the first bite

Pie with strawberries. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This pie is called "heavenly" for a reason: the combination of flaky dough, creamy curd filling, and juicy strawberries gives a perfect balance of flavors. The recipe with a French character, which is easy to cook and looks festive, is exactly what you need for a weekend or a light summer dessert.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

Eggs — 3 pcs;

Salt — a pinch;

Sugar — 140 g;

Vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp;

Oil — 100 ml;

Milk — 150 ml;

Flour — 8 tbsp;

Baking powder — 1 tsp.

For the filling:

Cottage cheese — 250 g;

Powdered sugar — 3 tbsp;

Vanilla sugar or extract — ⅓ tsp;

Yoghurt or sour cream — 2 tbsp;

Egg — 1 pc;

Fresh strawberries — 400 g.

How to cook

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy and light. Pour in the oil and milk and mix.

Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sift the flour and baking powder, add to the liquid ingredients, and knead the dough with a mixer until smooth.

Cooking the cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the filling, rub the cottage cheese through a sieve or beat in a blender. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, yoghurt, and egg. Mix until creamy.

Cooking the pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover a baking tin (Ø 26 cm) with parchment and grease with butter. Pour in the batter, top with the curd mixture, then the strawberries.

A piece of pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 170 °C for 40-45 minutes, until the cake is browned and elastic.

