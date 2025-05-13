French cheese pie with strawberries — a delicate dessert that captivates from the first bite

This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert
This pie is called "heavenly" for a reason: the combination of flaky dough, creamy curd filling, and juicy strawberries gives a perfect balance of flavors. The recipe with a French character, which is easy to cook and looks festive, is exactly what you need for a weekend or a light summer dessert.
You'll need:
- Eggs — 3 pcs;
- Salt — a pinch;
- Sugar — 140 g;
- Vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp;
- Oil — 100 ml;
- Milk — 150 ml;
- Flour — 8 tbsp;
- Baking powder — 1 tsp.
For the filling:
- Cottage cheese — 250 g;
- Powdered sugar — 3 tbsp;
- Vanilla sugar or extract — ⅓ tsp;
- Yoghurt or sour cream — 2 tbsp;
- Egg — 1 pc;
- Fresh strawberries — 400 g.
How to cook
Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy and light. Pour in the oil and milk and mix.
Sift the flour and baking powder, add to the liquid ingredients, and knead the dough with a mixer until smooth.
For the filling, rub the cottage cheese through a sieve or beat in a blender. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, yoghurt, and egg. Mix until creamy.
Cover a baking tin (Ø 26 cm) with parchment and grease with butter. Pour in the batter, top with the curd mixture, then the strawberries.
Bake in a preheated oven at 170 °C for 40-45 minutes, until the cake is browned and elastic.
