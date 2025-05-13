Our social media:

Publication time 13 May 2025 08:28
French cheese pie with strawberries — a delicate dessert that captivates from the first bite
Pie with strawberries. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This pie is called "heavenly" for a reason: the combination of flaky dough, creamy curd filling, and juicy strawberries gives a perfect balance of flavors. The recipe with a French character, which is easy to cook and looks festive, is exactly what you need for a weekend or a light summer dessert.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • Eggs — 3 pcs;
  • Salt — a pinch;
  • Sugar — 140 g;
  • Vanilla sugar or extract — 1 tsp;
  • Oil — 100 ml;
  • Milk — 150 ml;
  • Flour — 8 tbsp;
  • Baking powder — 1 tsp.

For the filling:

  • Cottage cheese — 250 g;
  • Powdered sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • Vanilla sugar or extract — ⅓ tsp;
  • Yoghurt or sour cream — 2 tbsp;
  • Egg — 1 pc;
  • Fresh strawberries — 400 g.

How to cook

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy and light. Pour in the oil and milk and mix.

Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sift the flour and baking powder, add to the liquid ingredients, and knead the dough with a mixer until smooth.

Cooking the cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the filling, rub the cottage cheese through a sieve or beat in a blender. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, yoghurt, and egg. Mix until creamy.

Cooking the pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover a baking tin (Ø 26 cm) with parchment and grease with butter. Pour in the batter, top with the curd mixture, then the strawberries.

A piece of pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 170 °C for 40-45 minutes, until the cake is browned and elastic.

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
