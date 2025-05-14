Lazy pita bread Napoleon in 10 minutes — Easy recipe

The lazy “Napoleon”. Photo: screenshot

Napoleon is a favorite cake, but it takes a lot of time to prepare. We suggest trying an equally delicious and exquisite dessert that tastes the same and can be prepared in minutes.

MaggTasty shared the recipe.

Advertisement

You will need:

Eggs — 4 pcs;

Sugar — 200 g;

Flour — 40 g;

Milk — 500 ml;

Thin pita bread — 300-400 g.

How to make

Mix the eggs, milk, sugar, and flour together until smooth. Pour the mixture into a saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium heat. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken, remove it from the heat and let it cool.

Cooking a lazy Napoleon. Photo: screenshot

Cut the pita bread into small pieces. Place them on a baking sheet and dry them in an 180-degree oven.

Place the pita bread dough in a bowl and spread with cream. Repeat the layers. Top the dessert with berries or nuts, if desired.

The ready-to eat dessert. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, we shared a recipe for the best pie in France, which will definitely impress you.

You can also make an unsurpassed taste of childhood cake with fluffy sponge cakes, velvety semolina cream, and aromatic cocoa glaze reminds us of home holidays.