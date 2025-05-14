Our social media:

Main Recipes Childhood Taste Cake Recipe — appreciated by adults and children

Childhood Taste Cake Recipe — appreciated by adults and children

Publication time 14 May 2025 08:44
Childhood Taste Cake with semolina cream and chocolate icing — the recipe, just like grandma's
Childhood Taste Cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This delicate childhood cake with fluffy sponge cakes, velvety semolina cream, and aromatic cocoa glaze reminds us of home holidays, mum's care, and the taste of warm memories that we want to experience again.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • 82.5 % butter or margarine — 150 g
  • Salt — a pinch;
  • Sugar — 180 g
  • Eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Flour — 160 g
  • Baking powder — 10 g;
  • Cocoa — 3 tsp.

For the cream:

  • Milk — 500 ml;
  • Salt — a pinch;
  • Semolina — 3 tbsp;
  • Butter — 200-300 g;
  • Sugar — 150 g;
  • Vanilla sugar — 20 g;
  • Lemon juice — from 1 pc.

For the glaze:

  • Sour cream — 3 tbsp;
  • Sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • Cocoa — 3 tsp;
  • Butter — 20 g.

How to cook

Beat soft butter with sugar and salt until creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.

the delicious cake, just like in childhood
Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sift the flour with the baking powder and gradually add it to the mass. Divide the dough in half or into 2/3 to 1/3 parts. Add cocoa to one part and mix thoroughly.

the delicious cream cake, just like in childhood
White and dark crust. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Line a baking tin (Ø 22 cm) with parchment and grease with oil. Pour the light and dark batter separately and smooth.

the simple and delicious cake, just like in childhood
Cooking the cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake at 180 °C for 20-25 minutes. Leave to cool. If desired, cut each cake in half — you will end up with 3 or 4 layers.

the simple cake recipe, just like in childhood
Cakes and cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the cream, boil the milk with a pinch of salt. Gradually add semolina, stirring constantly, and cook until thick. Cover with cling film in contact, cool. Separately, beat the butter with the sugar and vanilla sugar until fluffy. Add the semolina base in parts, whisking constantly.

the delicious simple cake recipe, just like in childhood
Chocolate glaze. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add the lemon juice and mix until smooth. Assemble the cake in a ring or mold, alternating the sponge layers with the cream. Cover with cling film and chill for at least 4 hours.

the homemade simple cake recipe, just like in childhood
The ready-made cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the glaze, combine sour cream, sugar, and cocoa, and bring to a simmer over low heat until the ingredients dissolve. Remove from the heat, add the butter, and mix until smooth. Pour the icing over the cake and leave it in the fridge for another 1 hour.

