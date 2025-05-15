Amazing Blueberry Curd Cake — a simple Italian recipe with a delicate flavor

Blueberry pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This blueberry curd cake is so tender and delicious that it is called "heavenly" in Italy. With minimal effort, you'll have a fragrant pastry with creamy filling and juicy berries. It's the perfect dessert to enjoy with tea or coffee.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Eggs — 3 pcs;

Salt — one pinch;

Sugar — 120 g;

Vanilla sugar — 1/2 tsp or extract;

Milk — 150 ml;

Vegetable oil — 100 ml;

Baking soda — 1 tsp;

Flour — 8 tbsp.

For the cottage cheese filling:

Cottage cheese — 250 g;

Powdered sugar — 2 tbsp;

Vanilla sugar or extract — 1/3 tsp;

Egg — 1 pc;

Yogurt or sour cream — 2 tbsp;

Blueberries (fresh or frozen) — 100 g.

How to make

To make the dough, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, sugar, and vanilla until the mixture is light and fluffy. Then, add the milk and oil and mix. Then, sift in the flour and baking soda, kneading until the dough is uniform.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

To create a delicate, creamy mass, rub cottage cheese through a sieve or blend it with powdered sugar, vanilla, egg, yogurt, or sour cream.

Curd mass. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a Ø26 cm baking dish with butter and cover with parchment. Pour the batter and randomly arrange the curd and berries on top.

Making a pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 170 °C for 35 to 40 minutes. Once cooled, sprinkle the cake with powdered sugar and serve with tea.

Ready-to-eat cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

