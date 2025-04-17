Our social media:

What flower to plant near currants — ants will disappear forever

17 April 2025 13:02
What to plant near currants to get rid of ants — the flower that will save the harvest
A woman picks currants in her garden. Photo: freepik.com
Every year, many summer residents face the same problem — ants on currant bushes, which also contribute to the appearance of aphids that destroy the berry harvest. But don't immediately run for chemicals; experienced gardeners advise paying attention to natural remedies. One of them is quite simple and accessible to everyone — the well-known wild flower

Read on in our article to find out what kind of flower you should plant near your currant bushes to forget about ants forever and get a bountiful harvest. 

Which flower is a natural protection for currants

Currants are a favorite berry of many gardeners. It is tasty, fragrant, and healthy. However, along with it, uninvited "guests" appear in the garden — ants that bring aphids.

Instead of using aggressive chemicals, experienced gardeners advise paying attention to a simple and effective method — planting chamomile near the currant bushes.

Beautiful chamomiles in the garden. Photo: pixnio.com

Why chamomile will save your garden from pests 

While most people are looking for sophisticated pest control products, nature has long since come up with everything. One simple flower is enough to protect currants without any hassle: 

  1. Chamomile contains essential oils that repel ants and aphids. The smell that we find pleasant is an alarm signal for insects.
  2. Due to the smell of chamomile, insects lose their orientation and do not build their "roads" to the sweet juice of berries.
  3. Chamomile attracts beneficial insects that help fight other pests.
Chamomile in the garden. Photo: pixabay.com

How to properly plant chamomile near currants

Plant the flower around the perimeter of the bushes or between the rows. 

The best time to sow outdoors is spring or autumn (September-October). If sowing in spring, wait until the soil is well warmed up.

Chamomile is unpretentious: it grows on any soil, loves the sun, but can also withstand partial shade. It blooms for a long time (from June to August, and sometimes even longer), providing protection for the whole season.

Earlier, we shared useful tips on how to grow succulents properly.

As a reminder, we told you which flower in the garden can replace expensive fertilizers. 

We also suggest that you find out which flower is called the queen of the garden and why.

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

