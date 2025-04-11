Which flower is the best fertilizer in the garden — Tips for a bountiful harvest

A gardener takes care of plants in the garden. Photo: freepik.com

The secret to a bountiful harvest without expensive fertilizers and chemicals is simple — a versatile, unpretentious and beautiful flower. Experienced gardeners have long used it as a natural green fertilizer. Not only do they add beauty, but they also saturate the soil with nutrients, suppress weeds, repel pests, and protect plants from disease.

Read our article to find out what kind of flowers you should sow in your garden to get a bountiful harvest without spending too much money.

Which flower replaces fertilizers — the natural secret to a bountiful harvest

More and more gardeners are using chemical fertilizers because they believe they are more effective and easier to use. But there are natural alternatives that work just as well, and often better. One of these "green helpers" is calendula, or marigold, as it is also called. This vibrant flower not only decorates flower beds, but is also a powerful green fertilizer that enriches and heals the soil.

A beautiful orange calendula flower. Photo: pixabay.com

Why calendula is worth sowing in the garden

Calendula has the following beneficial properties:

Soil enrichment. Calendula root improves the structure of the soil, increases its fertility, and saturates it with micro elements. Protection against pests. Essential oils secreted by calendula repel nematodes, aphids and other pests. Antifungal properties. The flower reduces the risk of fungal diseases in the soil. Weed suppression. Dense plantings prevent unwanted vegetation from growing. Savings. No need to spend money on chemicals or mineral fertilizers.

A gardener plucks calendula flowers. Photo: freepik.com

How to properly sow calendula as green manure

The ideal time for sowing is late summer or early fall. This allows the plant to take root well before the first frost. Sow the seeds thickly and sparingly — this is how you can achieve the maximum effect from the green manure. Before the frost, you can dig up the calendula that has grown and put it on the compost or dig it up with the soil.

Another option is to leave the plant over the winter. In the spring, dig up the area with the remains of calendula — it will become an excellent green fertilizer.

It is worth noting that calendula can be sown not only after harvesting, but also in the aisles during the summer. This will create a natural barrier against pests and improve the overall condition of the site. Try sowing calendula this season, and you will see how your land and harvest will change.

