Why orchids roots rot — How to save your indoor plant

Everyone who likes to take care of indoor plants knows that an orchid is a very beautiful flower that sometimes, unfortunately, "gives up the ghost". If you notice that the roots of this popular plant are starting to rot, you should immediately rescue it to bring back the beautiful bloom.

Some owners have orchids that bloom beautifully for a long period of time, and there are those women who enjoy the beauty of this plant very rarely. In the latter case, they made seemingly trivial but important mistakes in their care.

Due to improper care and poor treatment of the orchid, its root system begins to rot. If you have encountered this problem, find out what mistakes you have made and how you can remedy the situation.

Why orchid roots rot

Poor lighting conditions

One of the reasons for the rotting of the roots of this houseplant is the lack of light. This in turn leads to a reduction in the amount of moisture, which begins to evaporate and causes the root system of this indoor flower to rot.

To fix this problem, provide your orchids with sufficient lighting.

Excessive amount of moisture

Some beginners water orchids a lot, but this is not a good idea. The fact is that this flower cannot handle an excessive amount of water, which is why its roots begin to rot.

To prevent this, keep track of how often and how much water you give the plant.

Excessive amount of fertilizer

If you have fertilized the orchid too frequently and heavily, you may have provoked the development of many roots. However, this houseplant definitely does not need this amount, which is why its root system begins to rot.

Advanced fungal infections

If you notice small bumps on the leaves of an orchid, it means that it has picked up a fungal infection. Over time, such a houseplant will die because its roots will begin to rot.

