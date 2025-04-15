What flower is called the queen of the garden? Few people know about it

The woman chooses flowers for her garden. Photo: freepik.com

Every garden probably has a plant that attracts the eye with its beauty and sophistication, as well as its enchanting scent. The flower that will be discussed below has been inspiring poets, artists, and perfumers for centuries, and its symbolism is deeply rooted in the culture of many nations. It decorates celebrations, is presented as a sign of sincere feelings, and is even used in folk medicine. So, it is not surprising that it received the title of the Queen of the Garden.

What flower is called the queen of the garden

Yes, we are talking about the well-known rose. This magnificent flower received its royal title due to the combination of exquisite beauty, rich history, and deep symbolism.

A pink rose in the garden. Photo: stock.adobe.com

Unfortunately, it is impossible to say exactly when and where the rose first appeared. Scientists' versions vary. There are artefacts found on the island of Crete that claim that women wore rose-shaped jewellery as early as 3,000 BC.

It was actively cultivated in Ancient Rome, used as a medicine, a decoration, and eaten, including wine. Traditionally, rose petals were used to cover the bed of the newlyweds. The ancient Greeks considered the rose to be the flower of Aphrodite. The Greeks depicted it on their coins, and at weddings, a wreath of roses was worn on the bride's head.

And according to mythology, the ancient Indian goddess of beauty and love, Lakshmi, appeared from a rosebud when Vishnu woke up his future wife with a kiss.

In the Middle Ages, roses were a symbol of luxury and wealth. In the XV-XVII centuries, the rose became one of the most important symbols in European heraldry: its appearance on any coat of arms indicated nobility, mercy, and high birth.

Today, there are more than 30,000 varieties of roses that impress with their variety of shapes, colors, and fragrances. Its petals are used to make rose oil, which is used in 98% of women's perfumes.

Antike climbing rose. Photo: svitroslyn.ua

Folk signs about the rose

In folk beliefs, the rose symbolises love, prosperity, and protection. It is believed that roses in the house purify the atmosphere, help to avoid quarrels, and even warn of upcoming troubles: if the plant begins to wilt for no apparent reason, it may indicate problems in relationships or health.

There is also a belief that if the roses given as a gift sprout in a vase, it promises a pleasant continuation of the relationship. Dried flowers, on the other hand, are not recommended to be stored as they can carry negative energy.

Roses in the garden — which types are most popular

The popularity of roses among gardeners is due to the variety of shapes, colors, and fragrances, as well as their ability to adapt to different growing conditions. Among the thousands of varieties, there are groups that are particularly valued for their decorative effect, durability, and long flowering.

Popular types of garden roses:

1. Hybrid tea roses

This is the most common group, known for its large, fragrant flowers and elegant shape. The bushes usually reach 80-100 cm in height, and the flowers are 8-12 cm in diameter. They bloom from June until the autumn cold.

The Gloria Dei rose variety. Photo: google.com

2. Floribunda roses

These roses are characterised by abundant flowering and disease resistance. The flowers are collected in inflorescences, which ensures lush flowering throughout the summer. The flowers are usually 8-10 cm in diameter, and the bushes are 80-100 cm high.

The Blue Eden rose variety. Photo: google.com

3. Climbing roses (climbers)

Ideal for vertical gardening — arches, pergolas, walls. They have long shoots and abundant flowering. There are varieties that are resistant to disease and frost. The flowers can be either very small or medium-sized, with a diameter of 7-8 cm.

A climbing rose on a house. Photo: desertcart.com.om

