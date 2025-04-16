Our social media:

This popular flower is dangerous to keep at home — health risks

What flower is dangerous to keep in the apartment — the enemy of your health
A girl holds a flowerpot with orchids. Photo: freepik.com
A houseplant is always a decoration of a room. It is a bright and green corner in the house, pleasing to the eye and cheering up. Some flowers add a special charm and elegance to the interior. However, few people think that this beauty can hide a real health risk. Even those plants that look innocent at first glance can be a source of allergies, headaches, fatigue, and even respiratory problems.

In our article, find out which popular indoor flower can harm your health and how to protect yourself from negative effects.

Which flower poses a hidden health risk

We are talking about orchids, which have long been popular among indoor plant lovers due to their graceful shapes, bright colours, and ability to bloom for a long time. Few people know, but this particular houseplant poses a hidden health risk.

Why is an orchid in the room dangerous?

This flower is especially dangerous for people with allergies or respiratory problems. It's all about the pollen of this plant. It can provoke:

  • watery eyes;
  • dry or wet cough;
  • headache;
  • chronic fatigue;
  • exacerbation of asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Medical research confirms that contact with orchid pollen or prolonged exposure to it indoors can aggravate allergy symptoms, even if it has not previously made itself felt.

Where orchids should never be placed

If you are not ready to give up this plant completely, you should at least follow a few important rules:

  1. Do not place an orchid in the bedroom — this is a place to relax, and a potential allergen next to the bed can negatively affect the quality of sleep.
  2. Avoid placing it on the dining room table or in the cooking area, where pollen can get into the food or cause irritation during meals.
  3. Ventilate the room where the orchid is kept, and remember to wipe the leaves regularly to reduce pollen concentration.

Who should refuse from an orchid

Especially careful with this flower should be:

  • people with diagnosed allergies;
  • children and the elderly;
  • those with asthma or other chronic lung diseases;
  • owners of small, poorly ventilated apartments.

Earlier, we told you which flower is called the queen of the garden and why.

As a reminder, we also shared useful tips on how to grow succulents properly. 

We also wrote about which flower in the garden can replace expensive fertilizers.

